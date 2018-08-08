Movie Star Apologizes For Using The Word ‘Man’ In His New Bravo TV Show

share on facebook tweet this share on google

Movie star and child actor Jerry O’Connell apologized for using the word “man,” in the title for his upcoming show.

The “Jerry Maguire” actor is slotted to headline Bravo TV’s upcoming series, formerly named “Real Men Watch Bravo.” The show is intended to break down popular female-focused shows like “The Real Housewives,” “Million Dollar Listing,” and “Vanderpump Rules,” from a male lens.

The name itself was intended to play off the name of Bravo’s most popular show, “The Real Housewives.”

But many people took issue with the name, claiming it was sexist and homophobic. Most recently, the U.K. Guardian ripped the Bravo brainchild in an article headlined, “Real Men Watch Bravo: New Late-Night Show Promises No Female Guests.”

Despite the fact that most Bravo shows are targeted at a female audience, critics of O’Connell’s forthcoming show saw it as misogynistic. (RELATED: Study Reveals What Kind Of A Man Women Want. Feminists Won’t Like It)

In response to the heavy blowback, Bravo agreed to change the name of the show to “Play By Play.” And Jerry O’Connell apologized for offending anyone.

“There will be no more mention of gender in that title or anything; we’re really sorry about that,” he said during an open panel at AOL’s Build Series this week. “We really heard everyone’s issues with it, and we made sure to change it.”

Bravo also released a statement of their own, saying, “Real Bravo executives love real feedback. Bravo has always prided itself on being inclusive. This show is a tongue-in-cheek celebration of all things Bravo featuring a diverse range of perspectives. The original title was not meant to be exclusionary.”

