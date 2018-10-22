Cowboys And Raiders Complete Blockbuster Deal: Here Are The Details

share on facebook tweet this

The Dallas Cowboys just got a leg up in their quest for an NFC East title at the expense of the lowly Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders traded Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a first round pick.

Cowboys traded a first-round pick to Raiders for WR Amari Cooper, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018



Cooper had a great start to his NFL, but his numbers declined significantly last season and he hasn’t had a great start to this one, catching 22 passes for just 280 yards and zero touchdowns.

Still, It’s highly likely that Cooper’s recent lack of production has more to do with poor quarterback and offensive line play than Cooper’s ability as a pass catcher. (RELATED: Nathan Peterma Relegated To The Bench. The Dream Is Dead.)

Cooper will now have to help out another struggling young quarterback in Dak Prescott.

The Raiders, for their part, now have three first-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft and have a chance to get off to a good start on their rebuild