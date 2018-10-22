SEC Week 8 Review: The Favorites Hold

share on facebook tweet this

Week 8 of the SEC was not one for the underdog.

The top teams took care of business, and while that made for a pretty uneventful Week 8, it sets up for the type of chaotic, exciting stretch run that makes college football so great. (RELATED: SEC Week Eight Preview: LSU On Upset Alert?)

The biggest story from Week 8 was when Alabama and LSU set themselves up for a showdown in Death Valley on November 3.

Kentucky also took care of business — albeit in ugly fashion — against Vanderbilt, maintaining control of their own destiny in the SEC East.

While Week 8 didn’t provide the type of fireworks that make great headlines, it did once again reinforce the fact that the SEC is the best conference in college football.

While some top programs take games off against inferior teams, the cream of the crop in the SEC rarely disappoint — and they certainly didn’t this weekend.

This is Tua Tagovailoa’s 24th touchdown pass of the season. He still hasn’t thrown an interception. That is absurd. pic.twitter.com/u76dXO2PIP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 20, 2018

Week 8 set up the SEC championship race to be decided over the next few weeks.

Next Saturday, October 27, the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will take place in Jacksonville, Florida, between ninth-ranked Florida and seventh-ranked Georgia, who are tied with 12th-ranked Kentucky, who will host Georgia in Lexington on November 3rd.

The SEC West will likely be decided in Baton Rouge on November third, but the Thanksgiving weekend tilt between LSU and Texas A&M in College Station could also factor into the race.

Buckle up, folks. The national championship race is about to get real.