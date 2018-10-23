Ohio State Has Become A Soft Football Program

share on facebook tweet this

It’s time for Ohio State fans to face reality.

After a 49-20 beat-down at Purdue, the Buckeyes football program has become pathetically soft.

The Buckeyes were totally and completely manhandled by a 3-3 Purdue team, just like they were manhandled in a 55-24 drubbing to Iowa that kept them out of the college football playoff in 2017. (RELATED: Debate: Should Ohio State Be Ranked No. 1 In College Football? [Watch])

Getting humiliated by unranked teams has become a troubling pattern for Ohio State, and it demonstrates just how far head coach Urban Meyer has let his program slip. I bet Urban would like to forget this past game.

Could one ever imagine Alabama or Clemson getting blown out against unranked teams? Of course not, because elite programs don’t get annually destroyed by unranked teams, which has to make people wonder if the Buckeyes are still an elite program.

When the Playoff Committee makes its selection Urban Meyer can’t complain if the Buckeyes are left out again. Another huge loss to an unranked team. An unexplainable beatdown. But yeah Bama doesn’t play anyone. Guess the Tide needs to schedule Purdue?? pic.twitter.com/puvTHg7Ey6 — Judd Davis (@BamaJD) October 21, 2018

Not only do the Buckeyes no-show for games against inferior teams, they also get blown out by the best teams on their schedule. Whether it be last season’s 31-16 home loss to Oklahoma or the 31-0 humiliation they suffered at the hands of Clemson in the 2016 college football playoffs.

Ohio State is clearly one of the top 5-7 programs in college football, but it’s become clear that there is a gap between the Buckeyes and the cream of the crop such as Clemson and Alabama.

Buckeyes fans can’t be happy. This is not what Ohio State expected when they sold their soul to keep Meyer as their head coach.