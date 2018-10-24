Camille Kostek Drops Wild Instagram Post. She’s Hardly Wearing Anything [PHOTO]
Camille Kostek annihilated the internet with a recent Instagram post.
The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posted a shot of herself in an outfit that is best described as being hardly existent. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It obviously took no time at all for the picture to garner thousands and thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look below. It might be the craziest thing you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
That is without a doubt one of the wildest shots we’ve seen out Kostek in a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
She pushed the limit just about as far as she could go on Instagram. Well done, Kostek. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram