LeBron James Responds To Criticism From Legendary College Coach

College basketball is currently having a reckoning.

The reckoning involves the culture of Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) and its relationship with college basketball coaches and agents. And, like most basketball-related dramas, LeBron James is now involved. (RELATED: This Duke Basketball Player Looks Like He’s Going To Be A Beast [Video])

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Jim Boeheim and LeBron James got into a back-and-forth over the months-long drama regarding top recruit Darius Bazley.

Bazley originally decided to commit to Boeheim’s Syracuse Orange out of high school, but after months of drama and contemplation, decided to take his talents to the NBA G-league, and just recently signed a $1 million deal with New Balance. Bazley is represented by “Klutch Sports,” an agency run by James’ lifelong best friend Rich Paul.

OH THEY BIG MAD!!!!! ???????????? https://t.co/DP2bGAeWq8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 24, 2018

Boeheim is not happy and clearly feels that LeBron “stole” his top prospect. James clearly doesn’t care and has spent his career fighting for player empowerment.

Assuming he wants to coach for a long time, it would seem like it would be unwise for Boeheim to pick a fight with one of the most popular athletes of all time. Then again, Boeheim has never been one to care about tact.

We’ll see where this “feud” goes next.