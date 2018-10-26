Hope Beel Rocks Incredibly Small Black Bikini [PHOTO]

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Hope Beel reminded everybody late Thursday night her bikini body is still on point.

The fitness model shared a photo of herself wearing a skimpy black bikini, and it’s great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I know everybody is the the spooky mode for Halloween, but she’s clearly still focused on dominating the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’ll like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hope Beel (@hopebeel) on

It’s been a lot of fun watching Beel just blow up over the past couple years. Her Instagram footprint has only gotten bigger and better. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are few more of her great posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hope Beel (@hopebeel) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hope Beel (@hopebeel) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hope Beel (@hopebeel) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Shots Fired During Filming Of 50 Cent And Superstar Rapper's Video 'Get The Strap'
Oprah And Michelle Obama Have Shockingly High Odds To Be The 2020 Democratic Nominee
Ryan Lochte And His Fiancee Welcome A Baby Boy
Check Out Josie Canseco's Sexiest Moments From 2017 [SLIDESHOW]