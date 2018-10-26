Here’s How Kate Upton Is Raising Awareness For Breast Cancer [PHOTOS]

share on facebook tweet this

Kate Upton did her part Friday to raise awareness about breast cancer with a lingerie shot she shared on Instagram.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked terrific as she posed wearing a pink lace bra in honor of October, Breast Cancer Awareness month.

She captioned the racy snap, “Wearing pink and sending my strong support for all women who have been impacted by breast cancer. I’m grateful for organizations such as @yamamayofficial and @liltnazionale who promote breast cancer prevention, education and research year-round #breastcancerawarenessmonth #fightbreastcancer.” (RELATED: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kate Upton [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 26, 2018 at 12:37pm PDT

The swimsuit model is rarely shy and the proof lies in the pictures she’s shared on her social media account, from jaw-dropping lingerie shots to her various red carpet appearances.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a black-and-white photo of her posing in her underwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Aug 31, 2018 at 12:25pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Aug 30, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Aug 14, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 25, 2018 at 4:36pm PDT

Not to mention, her appearances in the annual swimsuit issues that are pure fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Feb 14, 2018 at 2:59pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Feb 14, 2018 at 1:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:57am PST