SEC Week Nine Preview: The World’s Largest Cocktail Party

After this week, every team in college football will be 2/3 of the way through their regular season schedule.

In many ways, that is sad. In other ways, that means that the excitement has only just begun. In the SEC, it’s just beginning. With all that being said, let’s take a look at the best games in the best conference going into week nine. (RELATED: SEC Week 8 Review: The Favorites Hold)

Texas A&M v Mississippi State

Two teams going in two different directions meet in Starkville. The Bulldogs entered the season with high expectations, but have been a massive disappointment, with senior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald never returning to form after a gruesome leg injury suffered in the Egg Bowl last season. Meanwhile, the Aggies have exceeded expectations in head coach Jimbo Fisher’s first season. Texas A&M is 5-2, with their only two losses coming to the two best teams in the country (Alabama & Clemson). The oddsmakers have the Bulldogs favored at home, but the Aggies will continue their roll.

Prediction: Texas A&M 27 Mississippi State 14

Kentucky v Missouri

One of two big games taking place in the SEC East this week, the 12th ranked Wildcats will try to keep pace with the winner of the Florida-Georgia game. The Tigers enter the game 4-3, but are much better than their record, as shown in their 65-33 win over a solid Memphis team last Saturday. This is a trap game for the Wildcats, who host Georgia next week in what is already being billed as one of the biggest games in program history. Kentucky really needs to get their offense going, and facing Missouri’s defense will be just what the doctor ordered.

Prediction: Missouri 34 Kentucky 20

Florida v Georgia

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is this weekend’s biggest game. The Gators and Dawgs have rarely been good at the same time recently, but this year, things have changed. The Bulldogs don’t look like the same team that nearly won a national championship last year, and appear vulnerable. The Gators are on a roll. All that being said, Georgia still has the most talent and I have to believe that Kirby Smart changed some things up over the bye week. It will be close, but Georgia will take control of the SEC East in a Jacksonville thriller.

Prediction: Georgia 24 Florida 21