Sierra Skye Melts Down The Internet With This Bikini Shot
Sierra Skye didn’t disappoint in a recent Instagram post.
The star model dropped a photo of herself wearing a maroon bikini for the world to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She captioned the snap, which has nearly 100,000 likes, “Baby baby.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look below. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Is there any better way to get your Friday started than with a photo like that one above? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
I really don’t think there is at all. She just knows how to produce great content. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram