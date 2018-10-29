The Buccaneers Just Named Their Starting QB. Their Decision May Shock You

share on facebook tweet this

There’s a new sheriff in town in Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be their starting quarterback going forward after nearly coming off a bench to lead Tampa Bay to a win in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Bucs announce Ryan Fitzpatrick will start this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2018

Now sitting at 3–4, the Buccaneers will try to re-kindle some Fitzmagic to save their season. (RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars Reveal Their Starting Quarterback. Fans Might Not Be Too Happy)

Fitzpatrick started the first four games for Tampa Bay, winning the first two. Fitzpatrick became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400 yards in three straight games.

Fitzpatrick’s career, however, has been plagued by manic inconsistency, and he was benched for Jameis Winston after another downturn. Now, Fitzpatrick is back as the starter, but the bigger story here is clearly Winston.

Is Jameis Winston’s Tampa Bay career over? It is now a legitimate question. With all the drama that Winston has brought, his play on the field this season does not justify a long-term deal.

We may have seen the last of Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay.