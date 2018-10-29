Carly Baker Melts Down The Internet With This Swimsuit Photo
Carly Baker had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.
The British UFC octagon girl posted a photo of herself Sunday wearing a one-piece swimsuit, and it’s great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Now, everybody knows our feelings on one-piece swimsuits here at The Smoke Room. We’ve made them very clear. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
However, this one is certainly an exception. Take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
That’s what I like to call absolutely dominating the internet! There’s no other way to describe it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Take a look at a few more of her great shots below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram