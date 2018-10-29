Carly Baker Melts Down The Internet With This Swimsuit Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Carly Baker had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

The British UFC octagon girl posted a photo of herself Sunday wearing a one-piece swimsuit, and it’s great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, everybody knows our feelings on one-piece swimsuits here at The Smoke Room. We’ve made them very clear. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

However, this one is certainly an exception. Take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on

That’s what I like to call absolutely dominating the internet! There’s no other way to describe it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a look at a few more of her great shots below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]
What's Her Secret? This Woman Has 3.1 Million Instagram Followers
What's Better Than One Model In A Revealing Outfit? Two Models In Revealing Outfits
Abigail Ratchford Goes Topless In Shocking Photo