First College Football Playoff Ranking Predictions

The college football playoff committee will convene for the first time this year and release their rankings on Tuesday night.

While college football fans like to entertain themselves with the AP poll and the Coaches poll, both of those lost all meaning when college football adopted a playoff system. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Find Out Where Your Team Ranks)

The first edition of the only poll that matters will be released tomorrow night on ESPN. While the first rankings of the college football playoff don’t particularly matter, the rankings are sure to set plenty of fans (and maybe even some coaches and players) off.

While the rankings don’t come out until tomorrow, we’ve got a pretty good indication of what they’ll be. Here’s a list of where the top six teams in the country will be ranked when the poll is released tomorrow. (RELATED: Urban Meyer’s Wife Attacks ESPN Pundit On Twitter. What In The World Is She Thinking?)

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. LSU

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Michigan

So there you have it. The college football rankings will come out tomorrow and you can expect to see three teams ranked in the top five from the SEC, including a top three match-up in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

The SEC is truly in a class of its own.