Hailey Clauson Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Snap From Swimsuit Shoot [PHOTOS]

Hailey Clauson hands down won the day Monday with a jaw-dropping bikini snap from behind-the-scenes at her 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed wearing an animal print two-piece suit for the shot taken in Australia by photographer Josie Clough.

She captioned the picture, “Goodbye Australia!! You are incredible. Shot by the talented @josie_clough for @si_swimsuit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Oct 29, 2018 at 2:59pm PDT

The swimsuit model’s appearance in the upcoming issue looks like it’s going to be incredible. Lucky for us, she and the magazine have already shared a handful of photos/clips from the stunning shoot. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one video of her wearing a nude string bikini and looking amazing. Clearly, it’s going to be a great swimsuit issue. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Oct 28, 2018 at 5:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Oct 28, 2018 at 3:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Oct 27, 2018 at 10:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Oct 27, 2018 at 4:11pm PDT