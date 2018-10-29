Jasmine Tookes Counts Down To Annual Lingerie Show With Racy Shot [PHOTOS]

share on facebook tweet this

Jasmine Tookes surprised her fans Monday with a jaw-dropping throwback shot on Instagram as she counted down to the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model definitely looked ready to hit the catwalk as she posed with her back to the camera in a lace and beaded lingerie getup that didn’t cover up much.

She captioned the post, “Get your butts ready! The #VSfashionshow is only 10 days away!” (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

The lingerie model’s appearances in the underwear show through the years are truly can’t miss. Lucky for us, a handful of those snaps have been shared on her social media account.

Not to mention, some of the other photos that she’s shared from recent fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a stunning black-and-white picture of her posing nude on the beach.

