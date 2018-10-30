Anne De Paula Keeps Bikini Season Going With Unbelievable Shot [PHOTOS]

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Anne De Paula did her best Tuesday to keep bikini season going with an unbelievable shot she shared on Instagram rocking a two-piece suit.

The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed with her back to the camera in the army green-colored string swimsuit with a bunch of rocks in the background.

She captioned the post simply with a set of emojis, including the sun, stars, waves and water. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

The swimsuit model’s appearance in the annual swimsuit issue are just as amazing. Lucky for us, she and the magazine have shared a handful of photos/clips from her rookie shoot for the 2018 magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

Not to mention, the other snaps she’s posted on her social media account from her travels and other fashion photo shoots that are pure fire.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

This Josie Canseco Outfit Is Something To See - It's A Wild One
You Don't Want To Miss This Amazing Swimsuit Video Of Samantha Hoopes
Is It Wrong To Walk Around Naked Inside Your Own House? These British Neighbors Seem To Think So
YETI Accuses The NRA Of Lying In Statement After Severing Ties