NFL Is Adding More Games Across The Pond

The NFL may not be sending a team to London at the moment, but that doesn’t mean the league isn’t fully embracing football across the pond.

The NFL announced today that London will host four games next season, an increase from three the past few years. (RELATED: A Permanent NFL Field Is Being Built In London [Video])

The NFL would not say which teams will play as the schedule normally doesn’t come out until April. The league claimed that support for American football was high in London.

“The games in the past few weeks have once again demonstrated the incredible passion of NFL fans in the UK,” NFL executive vice president Mark Waller said in a statement. “The support of our stadium partners, the Mayor of London and the Minister for Sport gives us a great foundation for further development of the sport and the ability to give our fans even more NFL games in the coming years.”

Fans in America certainly like being able to wake up at 9:00 a.m. on a Sunday morning to a football game.

This seems like a win for everybody.

