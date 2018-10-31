Here Are The Best And Worst Moves From The NFL Trade Deadline

share on facebook tweet this

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and most team’s rosters are now set for the rest of the year, except for some minor changes.

Tuesday was an eventful day in the NFL. Some teams got worse. Some teams got better. Some teams stayed the same.

Ultimately, there were clear winners and clear losers from Tuesday’s “Trade-A-Rama.”

The biggest winner is the Houston Texans, which added more star power when they traded for Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. (RELATED: Texans Make Massive Trade. Are They Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders?)

After this move, the Texans can dream of challenging the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. More good news followed later in the day for Houston when division rival Jacksonville Jaguars traded away one of their top defensive players, while failing to grab a quarterback. Not only did the Texans get better yesterday, their top division rival got worse.

Barring injury, the road to the AFC South title goes through Houston.

Houston, get your popcorn ready pic.twitter.com/PzUeqxLxsi — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 30, 2018

Other teams that got some much needed help were the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles and the Redskins have solidified themselves as the teams to beat in the NFC East.

The Eagles got Carson Wentz another weapon in the form of star wide receiver Golden Tate, coming from the Detroit Lions, while the Redskins traded for now-former Green Bay Packers cornerback Haha Clinton-Dix.

The Redskins, the Eagles, and the Texans were the clear winners of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Jaguars were the clear losers. Everybody else mostly stayed the same.

As a result, how the NFC East and the AFC South play out for the rest of the seasons appears much more clear than it was at the start of the week.