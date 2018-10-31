Playing For His Hero: Haha Clinton-Dix Gets To Fulfill A Dream

share on facebook tweet this

The best move of Thursday’s trade deadline was the Houston Texans trade for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

The best story was safety HaHa Clinton-Dix being traded to the Washington Redskins.

As a young football player, Clinton-Dix modeled his game after Redskins star safety Sean Taylor. Taylor was one of the most popular players in the NFL and one of the league’s brightest young stars during his short career that lasted from 2004-2007. Clinton-Dix even wears the same jersey number as Taylor to honor his hero.

Taylor’s life and career was tragically cut short when he was murdered in his home by an intruder in November of 2007. His death sent shock-waves throughout the sports world, but his legacy still lives on through his impact on the game of football and young players like Clinton-Dix.

.@haha_cd6: “I’m excited about a new start. I’m at a place where I love. I love Sean Taylor…My eyes light up every time I play here…I’m happy to be a part of this organization and I’m ready to keep this thing going.” — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 31, 2018

Haha Clinton-Dix may not be Sean Taylor, but he’s a great player in his own right.

Since being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Clinton-Dix has 14 interceptions and 380 tackles. He is widely considered one of the best safety’s in an NFL that’s short on good secondary players.

Sean Taylor could have gone to the Hall of Fame.

Let’s hope that Clinton-Dix can get to Canton, so he can give the speech that Taylor never had the chance to.