Jennifer Lopez Strips Down For Racy December Magazine Spread [PHOTOS]
Jennifer Lopez stripped down to little more than a single piece of clothing for one of the shots she shared Wednesday on Instagram from her upcoming magazine spread.
The 49-year-old singer looked absolutely incredible as she posed basically nude wearing just a green shimmering piece of fabric with gold high heels for the December issue for InStyle magazine.
She simply captioned the post, “December 2018 @instylemagazine.” (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])
View this post on Instagram
The other pictures from the “Shades of Blue” star’s photo shoot for the next issue are just as jaw-dropping. Lucky for us, a handful have been shared on her and the magazine’s social media accounts.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
According to one of the captions next to a post shared by the magazine, the “If You Had My Love” hitmaker revealed that she didn’t really see herself as a trendsetter for “embracing curvier body types.”
“JLo was a forerunner in the trend of embracing curvier body types, but she insists that body image isn’t something she ever thought much about. ‘I didn’t realize what I was doing — I was just being myself. In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like ‘Jennifer has a big butt, and it’s good,’ Not only good, but also culture-changing. She says her friend @KimKardashian once told her that she wore a ‘What would J.Lo do?’ bracelet!”
Clearly, Lopez has found the fountain of youth too because her social media account is pure fire. Here are a few snaps that she’s shared that we would be remiss not to mention, including one of her rocking a yellow bikini.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram