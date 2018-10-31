Jennifer Lopez Strips Down For Racy December Magazine Spread [PHOTOS]

share on facebook tweet this

Jennifer Lopez stripped down to little more than a single piece of clothing for one of the shots she shared Wednesday on Instagram from her upcoming magazine spread.

The 49-year-old singer looked absolutely incredible as she posed basically nude wearing just a green shimmering piece of fabric with gold high heels for the December issue for InStyle magazine.

She simply captioned the post, “December 2018 @instylemagazine.” (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

The other pictures from the “Shades of Blue” star’s photo shoot for the next issue are just as jaw-dropping. Lucky for us, a handful have been shared on her and the magazine’s social media accounts.

According to one of the captions next to a post shared by the magazine, the “If You Had My Love” hitmaker revealed that she didn’t really see herself as a trendsetter for “embracing curvier body types.”

“JLo was a forerunner in the trend of embracing curvier body types, but she insists that body image isn’t something she ever thought much about. ‘I didn’t realize what I was doing — I was just being myself. In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like ‘Jennifer has a big butt, and it’s good,’ Not only good, but also culture-changing. She says her friend @KimKardashian once told her that she wore a ‘What would J.Lo do?’ bracelet!”

Clearly, Lopez has found the fountain of youth too because her social media account is pure fire. Here are a few snaps that she’s shared that we would be remiss not to mention, including one of her rocking a yellow bikini.

