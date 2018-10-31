Kardashian-Jenner Clan Just Won Halloween And Their Costumes Are Stunning [PHOTOS]

share on facebook tweet this

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is never shy —and with their collective Halloween costumes, they proved that fact once more.

Kim Kardashian,38 posted the stunning picture on her Instagram Wednesday revealing her and her sisters (Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian) wearing a variety of matching white and nude-colored underwear sets with giant wings, dressed up just like Victoria’s Secret angels.

In the caption next to the amazing post, the reality star shared that the wings were actual ones on loan to the sisters from the lingerie company. As you can imagine, the shot has since gone viral with more than 3 million likes at the time of this piece. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 31, 2018 at 1:58pm PDT

“Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol,” the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star explained.

Several other members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew had snaps of all the fun of their Halloween get-up for the ages. Lucky for us, a couple of the ladies took time out to share the photos on their social media accounts that are always pure fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 31, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

Whether the costumes were viewed from the front or the back, it was all jaw-dropping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 31, 2018 at 4:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 31, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT

Kendall Jenner even shared a clip rocking the wings. Clearly, she’s ready for her upcoming appearance in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show being held in New York City.