Kylie Jenner Dresses Up As Barbie For Halloween [PHOTOS]

Kylie Jenner revealed her Halloween costume Wednesday on Instagram and saying it is the perfect costume for her would be an understatement.

The 21-year-old reality TV star looked incredible in the series of snaps she posted showing her rocking a blonde wig with a hot pink one-shoulder piece swimsuit as she posed inside of a giant Barbie doll box.

One of the captions next to the great shots read, “Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic..” The photo has since gone viral with more than 4.9 million views (at the time of this piece being published). (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2018 at 8:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2018 at 9:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2018 at 10:36am PDT

In one of the pictures, she’s rocking a long curly blonde wig with a multi-colored pink, yellow and blue mini-dress. The caption next to the post reads, “she’s got fits.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2018 at 11:13am PDT

Jenner’s social media account is pure fire, with pictures from her various outings to her stunning red carpet appearances.

Here are a few that she’s shared that really stand out, including a photo of from her NSFW photo shoot she did for V Magazine last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 6, 2018 at 12:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 2, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 12, 2018 at 7:45pm PDT