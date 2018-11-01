Death Valley: Where LSU’s Dreams Go To Die

share on facebook tweet this

LSU fans are excited about the opportunity to take down top-ranked Alabama on Saturday night.

Tigers fans think they have a shot. Well, I’m here to tell them that they don’t. LSU has no chance to beat Alabama.

I don’t care if it’s “Saturday Night In Death Valley.” That’s a cool marketing gimmick, not something that actually helps you beat an unstoppable juggernaut like the Alabama Crimson Tide.

I appreciate the LSU fans that have emotionally invested themselves in the outcome of this game so much that they paid thousands of dollars to put up a billboard in solidarity with suspended defensive-end Devin White. (RELATED: LSU Fans Need To Stop Whining About Devin White’s Suspension)

In reality, LSU fans spent thousands of dollars to give themselves a built-in excuse for the loss that they know is coming. How pathetic.

Deep down, LSU fans know that they don’t have a chance to win this game. They know that Nick Saban is 4-1 in Baton Rouge since taking over at Alabama, including three straight night games. They know that the Crimson Tide owns their stadium and their program.

They know that once again their season will die at the hands of Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Saturday night in Death Valley will be a funeral for LSU’s season.