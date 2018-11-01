Emily Ratajkowski Channels Her Inner Raquel Welch For Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot [PHOTOS]

share on facebook tweet this

Emily Ratajkowski proved once again that no one does it better when she dropped a handful of snaps on Instagram Thursday revealing her racy Halloween costume.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model channeled her inner Raquel Welch and definitely nailed it as she dressed up as a sexy cave girl in an animal print faux fur bikini reminiscent of the outfit the 60s starlet wore in her film “One Million Years BC.”

She captioned one of the posts, “Raquel Welch, One Million BC. @livincool.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 1, 2018 at 12:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 1, 2018 at 12:33pm PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with stunning pictures that she’s shared from her bikini-clad trips around the world to her various fashion photo shoots.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her rocking a red bikini while at the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 19, 2018 at 6:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 17, 2018 at 8:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 22, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

Not to mention, her incredible appearances in the annual swimsuit issue. Lucky for us, a few clips from those shoots have been shared by the magazine on its social media account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Sep 17, 2018 at 10:01am PDT