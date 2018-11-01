Luciana Andrade Gets Out Of Control With Awesome Bikini Photo
Luciana Andrade recently gave her fans a bit of a treat on Instagram.
The Brazilian-born UFC Octagon Girl shared a photo of herself in a skimpy black bikini for everybody to glance at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Her fans also seemed to appreciate it because the shot currently has thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. I think you’ll like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we thinking here? I’m thinking that’s an outstanding picture from Andrade. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Enjoy a few more of her impressive snaps. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram