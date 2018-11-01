Nick Saban Gives Epic Quote. LSU Fans Should Be Shaking In Their Boots

share on facebook tweet this

The biggest game of the college football season to this point will be played in Baton Rouge this weekend.

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will go on the road to face the third-ranked LSU Tigers, and the normally uptight Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is feeling very confident about his team’s prospects.

Nick Saban was just asked what he will choose during the coin toss at LSU — kick or receive? Saban: “To be honest with you, I hope we elect to kick ass, is what I hope we do.” — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) November 2, 2018

Holy Heck.

Should LSU even bother to get off the bus this weekend if Saban is already this confident? Probably not.

Heck, I’ve been nervous about this game all week, but now I’m not anymore. If Nick Saban says that Alabama is going to kick some “A**,” then that’s exactly what the Crimson Tide is gonna do.

Buckle up, LSU fans.

Alabama might win by 50.

Follow William Davis on Twitter