Myla Dalbesio Is Pure Fire In First Look At Her 2019 Swimsuit Shoot [PHOTOS]

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine dropped pure fire on Friday when it shared a snap on Instagram giving us our first peek at Myla Dalbesio’s swimsuit shoot for the 2019 issue.

The 31-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed rocking an animal print bikini while at the beach during the shoot on Australia’s Kangaroo Island.

The magazine captioned the post,”This SNEAK PEEK is EVERYTHING. That’s a wrap on @myladalbesio’s #SISwim 2019 shoot! Next up is our newest rookie… | @authentickangarooisland @southaustralia @virginaustralia.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Nov 2, 2018 at 3:47am PDT

The swimsuit model’s latest shoot definitely looks like a lot of fun. Lucky, for us she and the magazine shared a couple of snaps/clips from the latest swimsuit shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Nov 2, 2018 at 2:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Nov 1, 2018 at 6:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Nov 1, 2018 at 5:42pm PDT

Not to mention, pictures/clips she’s shared from her previous appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t miss.

Here are a few that really stood out, including photo of her posing topless wearing only metallic gold bikini bottoms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Aug 9, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Jun 26, 2018 at 7:26am PDT