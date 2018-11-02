Items Owned By Famous Rapper Tupac Donated To Temple University

share on facebook tweet this

The United States of America was shell-shocked in 1994 when Tupac Shakur, one of the most famous rappers in history, was shot and killed.

The mystery surrounding Tupac’s murder still captivates Americans and now the gold medallion that he was wearing at the time of his murder, as well as many of his other personal possessions, will be on display at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Tupac’s valuables will be available for viewing at the university’s Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection, which consists of around 500,000 items dedicated to helping people understand African-American culture.

A collection of items belonging to the late Tupac Shakur—including jewelry and several handwritten documents—are now part of the @BlocksonTU Collection. https://t.co/XrIVyf1g8G — Temple University (@TempleUniv) November 1, 2018

The medallion that Tupac wore when he was shot five times contains dents from the bullets that ended his life that night.

Other donated items include Tupac’s writings, jewelry, and recordings.

This should be a surreal experience for those who grew up with Tupac’s music.

Follow William Davis on Twitter