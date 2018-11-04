Alabama Obliterates LSU. The 2018 College Football Season Is Over

share on facebook tweet this

The Alabama Crimson Tide sent a message to the rest of college football on Saturday night.

Alabama destroyed LSU 29-0 in a Saturday night massacre in Death Valley and made it clear to the rest of college football that they are all playing for second this season. (RELATED: Alabama Destroys LSU. The Highlights Are Incredible [Video])

No. 1 Alabama – 29

No. 4 LSU – 0 LSU’s 29-0 loss is the largest home shutout by any AP top-5 team in AP Poll history. pic.twitter.com/q3cJxpUPUX — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 4, 2018

This was supposed to be Alabama’s biggest test of the regular season. Going into the toughest environment in the country was supposed to provide the Crimson Tide a real challenge and maybe even trip them up. Instead, just as I predicted, Saturday night in Death Valley turned into a funeral for the home team. (RELATED: Death Valley: Where LSU’s Dreams Go To Die)

Tigers fans really thought they had a chance this time. They believed that they had a legitimate shot to win a National Championship, only to have their dreams once again crushed by Nick Saban and Alabama. They have now lost four straight home night games to the Crimson Tide, and Saban may be forced to claim “Death Valley” on his taxes this April.

LSU fans still have a lot to be proud of. They have overachieved this year, but even my friend and Big Ten homer David Hookstead has admitted that Alabama is just on a different level.

The 2018 college football season is over. It belongs to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Crown ’em.