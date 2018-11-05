Alessandra Ambrosio Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Shot [PHOTOS]
Alessandra Ambrosio did her best to keep bikini season going Monday with a jaw-dropping shot on Instagram.
The 37-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed wearing a brown and white polka dot thong bikini while lounging on the beach in Montage Los Cabos, Mexico.
She captioned the post, “Monday Blues,” along with a seashell and heart emoji. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns On Cover Of August Greek Magazine)
The Brazilian beauty’s social media account is definitely can’t miss, with amazing photos of her bikini-clad vacations around the world to her various fashion photo shoots.
Here are a few that really stood out, including a picture of her posing wearing only a yellow bikini while rooting for her home team during the World Cup. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])
Not to mention, a few throwback shots from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She will definitely be missed this year in New York City — she announced her retirement before the show last year in Shanghai, China.
