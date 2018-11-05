Bruce Arians Claims He Would Come Out Of Retirement To Coach This NFL Team

share on facebook tweet this

Last season, Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Bruce Arians announced his retirement from the NFL following five seasons with the Cardinals and decades as an offensive coordinator in both college and the NFL for teams including Alabama, the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, however, it seems that the 66-year-old Arians might be making a comeback. On one condition: He gets to coach the Cleveland Browns. (RELATED: Remember Infamous NFL Draft Bust Jamarcus Russel? One Insane Story Shows His Incompetence)

Talked to Bruce Arians. Told us, ‘Cleveland the only HC job I would consider.’https://t.co/4sIOY6jiUm — Steve Doerschuk (@sdoerschukREP) November 5, 2018

Wait, what?

It’s not as crazy as it sounds. While you rarely see coaches line up to coach in Cleveland, the Browns have a lot of young talent, especially rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland also has hope in the form of general manager John Dorsey, who has compiled a talented young team and has Arians’ admiration.

If the Browns can get Arians, they’d be silly not to back up the Brinks truck. Arians is a great coach and a brilliant football mind and could work some serious magic with Mayfield and company.

It will be interesting to see what the Browns’ next move is now that they know an elite coach is interested in them.

They can’t screw this up, can they?