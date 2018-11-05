In Case You Forgot He Was Still In The League, This NFL RB Just Announced His Retirement

share on facebook tweet this

All good things must come to an end.

For Chris Johnson, his career came to an end roughly five years ago. Today, he officially acknowledged it. (RELATED: Bruce Arians Claims He Would Come Out Of Retirement To Coach This NFL Team)

Chris Johnson announces his retirement from NFL – 10 years

– 55 TDs

– 2,000-yard rushing season pic.twitter.com/MT0AxQ8Vi0 — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) November 5, 2018

An All-Pro running-back, Johnson had one of the greatest individual seasons of all time for the Tennessee Titans in 2009, rushing for 2,006 yards, falling less than 100 yards short of former Rams running back Eric Dickerson’s record.

Johnson’s total rushing yards in 2009 still ranks as the third most in a season, behind Dickerson’s 1984 season and Minnesota Vikings’ running back Adrian Peterson’s 2012 season.

Before the 2011 season, Johnson and the Titans agreed to a massive contract extension, but Johnson’s career tailed off shortly thereafter, and he was never able to regain his 2009 form. He ended up playing a few seasons for the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals with limited production.

All running backs have relatively short shelf-lives, and Johnson’s was shorter than a lot of people expected.

Now it’s officially over.