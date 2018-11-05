Maxim Shares Scandalous Photo Of Hailey Baldwin. Does It Go Too Far?

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Maxim recently gave their fans a big treat with a scandalous snap of Hailey Baldwin.

Baldwin, who is one of the most famous models on the planet, wore black lingerie in the shot posted to Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We’ve all seen some great stuff out of Baldwin over the years. I don’t think there’s any debate about it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

This photo will certainly have your head spinning. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s one of the best shots of Baldwin we’ve seen in awhile. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Supermodel Says This Magazine Published A Nude Photo Against Her Consent
PHOTOS: Megan Fox Tries Posts Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Pic
NFL Tight End Pays Homage To Pregnant Wife In Touchdown Celebration
People Were Stunned When Robin Wright Showed Up On The Red Carpet Displaying This Much Sideboob