Natalie Roser Stuns Everybody In A Skimpy Bikini [PHOTO]

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Natalie Roser had herself a day on Instagram Monday.

The star model posted a photo of herself wearing a skimpy bikini, and it’s bound to have you looking twice. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the shot in part, “If you dread Mondays, stop. You’re in the wrong profession.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Couldn’t agree more with her take, and I couldn’t appreciate this photo anymore than I already do! Take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

If you dread Mondays, stop. You’re in the wrong profession. Can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on

A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on

Roser really never disappoints when she decides to drop fire on Instagram. They’re all great photos. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Check out a few more while you’re here. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

NFL Lineman Signs Biggest Contract For The Position In History. Here's How Much He Gets
Ohio State Fan Appears To Spit In The Face Of A Woman. Gets Hit With Instant Karma [VIDEO]
Here Are Hope Beel's Sexiest Moments From 2017 [SLIDESHOW]
Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Body Bags Mia Khalifa On Twitter