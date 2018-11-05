NFL Tight End Pays Homage To Pregnant Wife In Touchdown Celebration

New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson caught a touchdown pass near the end of the first half of the Saints’ 45-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams, and used the opportunity to make a special announcement.

The 37-year-old NFL veteran celebrated by putting the football up his shirt to mimic a pregnant women, and later confirmed that he and his wife are expecting their sixth and seventh children, putting seven fingers up in the air to celebrate the fact that his wife is pregnant with twins.(RELATED: Former First Overall NFL Draft Pick Gets Cut. He Made A Disgusting Amount Of Money

A devout Christian, Watson is a a pro-life activist and has used his platform to support unborn children and pregnant women.

