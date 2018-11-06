Antje Utgaard Wears Revealing Outfit In Scandalous Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Antje Utgaard shocked her fans on Instagram Tuesday.

The star model shared a photo of herself wearing just her underwear, and it’s absolutely wild. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, I think this might be the craziest picture I’ve seen on the internet all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on

You simply don’t know anything about Instagram if you’re not a fan of Utgaard’s work. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are few more of her outstanding posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Wake Forest Coach Charged In Deadly Attack On Stranger
Superstar Musician Robbed Of Sickening Amount Of Jewelry
One Restaurant Chain Is Responsible For Building The Best Offensive Line In College Football