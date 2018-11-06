Paige VanZant Stuns Her Fans With Spicy Bikini Shot [PHOTO]

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Paige VanZant didn’t disappoint in a recent Instagram post.

The UFC star posted a photo of herself in a pink bikini, and it’s awesome. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans clearly agreed because the shot has more than 100,000 likes at the current moment. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

VanZant has an upcoming fight against Rachael Ostovich in January. She’s obviously doing a lot of training, but still taking a little time for Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more of her outstanding snaps. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Four Observations From Week Three Of The NFL Season
The New Victoria's Secret Holiday Commercial May Be Their Wildest Yet
Bruce Arians Claims He Would Come Out Of Retirement To Coach This NFL Team
Woman Who Allegedly Broke Up Dustin Johnson And Paulina Gretzky Identified [PHOTOS]