Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Her Bikini Body. What Do You Think?
Paulina Gretzky dropped a nuke on Instagram Tuesday.
The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky posted a shot of herself bikini-clad soaking up some sun next to a pool. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
For those of you who might have thought she lost a step, this photo should silence any doubts. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look below. You’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I feel like Paulina has really dialed it back lately on social media. She’s not firing off nearly as many heaters. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
However, that doesn’t mean I couldn’t quickly find some more. Check them out below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram