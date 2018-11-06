Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Her Bikini Body. What Do You Think?

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Paulina Gretzky dropped a nuke on Instagram Tuesday.

The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky posted a shot of herself bikini-clad soaking up some sun next to a pool. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

For those of you who might have thought she lost a step, this photo should silence any doubts. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. You’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

I feel like Paulina has really dialed it back lately on social media. She’s not firing off nearly as many heaters. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

However, that doesn’t mean I couldn’t quickly find some more. Check them out below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

'South Park' Will Take On Pedophilia In The Church In New Episode. The Preview Is Hilarious [VIDEO]
Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Her Bikini Body. What Do You Think?
Zoe Klopfer And A Friend Are Bikini-Clad While Playing With A Massive Dog [VIDEO]
Rachel Bush Is Shooting Her Shot To Be In The Next SI Swimsuit Issue [VIDEO]