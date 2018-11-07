Frida Aasen Counts Down To NYC Show With Lingerie Throwback Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Frida Aasen can hardly wait to strut her stuff on the catwalk at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and she let her followers know it with a jaw-dropping lingerie throwback shot.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed on the runway wearing a matching black lace bra and underwear set from her first show last year.

She captioned the post, “Today is rehearsal day! Can’t wait to see the venue Only 1 more day until show time.” (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

The lingerie model’s social media account is pure fire with photos that she’s dropped from her fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad vacations around the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a snap she shared just the other day wearing barely-there black lingerie.

Not to mention, a few pictures from her appearance in the 2017 underwear show held in Shanghai, China.

