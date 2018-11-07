Hailey Clauson Puts On Quite The Show In Clip From Swimsuit Shoot
Hailey Clauson clearly looked like she was having a great time in a clip posted Wednesday on Instagram from her 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.
The 23-year-old model looked amazing as she strutted around in a variety of colorful bikinis as she was photographed in the Caribbean for the magazine’s annual swimsuit issue.
“For the first time in my Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history I got to go shoot in town,” the swimsuit model explained on the video. “It was kind of fun to get more of a different vibe from the bright colors in the town and play with the backgrounds and environment.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
“Some of the challenges working in town dealing with the traffic,” she added. “You know we might be feeling the shot and finally getting it and then five cars have to go by and we all have to get out-of-the-way and then come back.”
Clauson continued, “It’s always being ready to move. You’re never really standing still. So, yeah we’re always causing a little bit of trouble.”
The American beauty’s social media account is definitely worth checking out with the pictures she’s shared from her recent photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a few snaps from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram