Sara Underwood Obliterates The Internet With Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Underwood got a bit out of control on Instagram late Tuesday night.

The internet sensation hit her fans with a shot of herself wearing a red, white and blue bikini. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Trust me when I say this photo certainly isn’t hard on the eyes, which is probably why it has more than 200,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’ll like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Nov 6, 2018 at 5:54pm PST

I’m not sure how Underwood always manages to dominate the internet, but she never fails to impress. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Check out a few more examples if you don’t believe. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Oct 30, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Sep 27, 2018 at 3:18pm PDT