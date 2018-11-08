Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima Announces She’s Hanging Up Her Wings

share on facebook tweet this

Adriana Lima announced Thursday that she was officially hanging up her angel wings and retiring from Victoria’s Secret just ahead of the filming for 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 37-year-old Victoria’s Secret model posted a clip on Instagram highlighting some of her numerous appearances strutting her stuff in lingerie on the catwalk in the annual underwear show over the last two decades.

She captioned the post, “Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the [love] to the best fans in the world! Love, Adriana.” (RELATED: PHOTOS: Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns On Cover Of August Greek Magazine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Nov 8, 2018 at 2:00pm PST

Since starting with the brand in 1999, the Brazilian beauty has walked in 18 fashion shows, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

And Lima apparently, plans to make her last time on the runway for the lingerie company a memorable one as People magazine reported that she’s closing the show with “a dramatic winged look.”

“I think this year is going to be the highlight of my career,” the lingerie model shared. “This has been my 18th fashion show and I am still as excited as I was from the first day. I always love to be on runways and being part of the Victoria’s Secret show. [It’s] my favorite to do.”

And those appearances are truly can’t miss. Lucky for us, a handful have been shared on her social media account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

Last year, it was her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio who announced her retirement after 17 years with the company, following the show in Shanghai, China.