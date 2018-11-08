Kourtney Kardashian Hints She May Walk In The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

share on facebook tweet this

Kourtney Kardashian hinted Thursday that she may make an appearance in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 39-year-old reality television star posted an Instagram photo of her in white feather wings, white lingerie and a sequins silver bodice.

“Can’t wait for tonight,” she teased. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Her sister, Victoria’s Secret model Kendall Jenner, commented, “You’re gonna kill it.”

And the lingerie company also responded with heart emojis.

It should be noted that the Kardashian-Jenner clan dressed up as Victoria’s Secret Angels for Halloween, complete with lingerie and wings, which might explain the picture.

The 23-year-old Jenner is scheduled to appear in the show.