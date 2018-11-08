Nina Agdal Drops Incredibly Scandalous Photo. Does It Go Too Far?

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Nina Agdal dropped a bomb on Instagram with a recent post.

The Danish-born model shared a shot of herself in a scandalous shirt showing off a substantial amount of skin. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

However, that’s not the most interesting part here. Her shirt features the words “f**k off” across it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself if this one might cross the line. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

There are few people on the planet capable of ginning up attention like Agdal does. She does it better than pretty much everybody. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, it’s not hard to see why. She just has a knack for dominating the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Golf Superstar Hits Back At Her Critics
Le'Veon Bell Was Just Spotted At This Unexpected Location [PHOTO]
Frida Aasen Counts Down To NYC Show With Lingerie Throwback Shot
Celebrate Tara Reid's Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks