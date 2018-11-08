Sierra Skye Stuns Her Fans In Tiny Bikini [PHOTO]

share on facebook tweet this

Sierra Skye didn’t disappoint in a recent Instagram post.

Skye shared a photo of herself in tiny dotted black bikini, and it’s incredible. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, I don’t think it’d be crazy for me to say that this might be the greatest shot you see all day on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on Nov 7, 2018 at 1:00pm PST

What are we thinking here? I’m thinking Skye absolutely knocked this one right out of the park. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she did the exact same thing. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on Nov 2, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on Nov 3, 2018 at 4:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on Oct 21, 2018 at 12:36pm PDT