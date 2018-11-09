Check Out The Highlights Of The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Filming of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place Thursday in New York City and from the pictures that have been shared on Instagram it looks like another incredible year.

The fun got underway earlier in the day when Victoria’s Secret Angels like Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio and photographer Jerome Duran posted snaps/clips on Instagram showing the models in their underwear backstage before the annual lingerie show. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerome Duran (@jeromeduran) on

Later in the day, more pictures surfaced of Victoria’s Secret models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid strutting their stuff on the catwalk while looking amazing in colorful underwear sets, after both missed the show last year when it was held in Shanghai, China.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timur Emek (@timur) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) on

Not to mention, Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid “slayed” on the runway once again.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teen Vogue (@teenvogue) on

Behati Prinsloo made her triumphant return to the runway after skipping the show the last two years following back-to-back pregnancies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria’s Secret (@victoriassecret) on

Meanwhile, Elsa Hosk looked like a million bucks when she showed off this year’s million dollar fantasy bra and body chain.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR Australia (@bazaaraustralia) on

As gorgeous as the lingerie models were, performers like Rita Ora, Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini brought their A-game in sparkling numbers for this year’s show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue Thailand (@voguethailand) on

Finally, Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima made headlines when she announced ahead of the show she was hanging up her wings after walking the runway one final time. From the pictures that have surfaced, she made that last walk a memorable one with a dramatic feathered look that was one for the books.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timur Emek (@timur) on

The “2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” will air Dec. 2 on ABC.

