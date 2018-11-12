Alessandra Ambrosio Torches The Internet With Racy Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio absolutely torched the internet Monday when she shared a racy lingerie shot on Instagram.

The 37-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked stunning as she posed wearing a purple floral lace bra with matching sheer underwear.

She didn’t explain who the picture might have been for and only captioned it, “Monday” along with three blue heart emojis. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 12, 2018 at 12:13pm PST

The Brazilian beauty’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with unbelievable photos from her various fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a cheeky snap of her wearing a white-and-brown striped thong bikini. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 5, 2018 at 9:00am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Oct 25, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Oct 22, 2018 at 5:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Aug 3, 2018 at 4:34pm PDT

Not to mention, her stunning appearances both behind-the-scenes and on the catwalk in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that she’s shared over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 11, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 21, 2017 at 3:20am PST