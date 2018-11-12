Bojana Krsmanovic Goes Topless At The Beach. Does The Photo Go Too Far?
Bojana Krsmanovic pushed the limits on Instagram Monday morning.
The Serbian-born model dropped a shot of herself topless at the beach, and it’s a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
How popular was this photo with her followers? Well, it took no time to garner thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a glance below. I think you might like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
It’s always nice to start your day with some great content from Krsmanovic. She never disappoints. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Here are a few more times she managed to dominate the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram