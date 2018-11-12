Candice Swanepoel Strips Down For Racy Magazine Spread
Candice Swanepoel definitely proved she’s back when she stripped down for a racy V magazine spread in a shot shared on Instagram Monday.
The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed braless for the V116 issue wearing just a cropped white top with animal print bottoms and matching thigh-high boots for the photo taken by photographer Carin Backoff.
The magazine captioned the post, “BOMBSHELL ALERT: A bombshell in every sense of the term, @angelcandices is no stranger to V, and in #V116 is rocking stripped down.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Last week, the lingerie model rocked the catwalk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held in New York City after giving birth just a few months back to her second son, Ariel Swanepoel Nicoli.
Lucky for us, the South African beauty and fellow models like Behati Prinsloo have shared a few pictures from behind-the-scenes ahead of the airing of the show on December 2 on ABC.
Not to mention, the other jaw-dropping snaps she’s shared on her social media account from past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad vacations around the world.
