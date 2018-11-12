Candice Swanepoel Strips Down For Racy Magazine Spread

share on facebook tweet this

Candice Swanepoel definitely proved she’s back when she stripped down for a racy V magazine spread in a shot shared on Instagram Monday.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed braless for the V116 issue wearing just a cropped white top with animal print bottoms and matching thigh-high boots for the photo taken by photographer Carin Backoff.

The magazine captioned the post, “BOMBSHELL ALERT: A bombshell in every sense of the term, @angelcandices is no stranger to V, and in #V116 is rocking stripped down.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on Nov 12, 2018 at 9:20am PST

Last week, the lingerie model rocked the catwalk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held in New York City after giving birth just a few months back to her second son, Ariel Swanepoel Nicoli.

Lucky for us, the South African beauty and fellow models like Behati Prinsloo have shared a few pictures from behind-the-scenes ahead of the airing of the show on December 2 on ABC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Nov 9, 2018 at 1:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Nov 9, 2018 at 3:57pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Nov 9, 2018 at 4:25pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Nov 9, 2018 at 9:21am PST

Not to mention, the other jaw-dropping snaps she’s shared on her social media account from past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad vacations around the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Oct 23, 2018 at 6:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Sep 25, 2018 at 6:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jun 8, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT