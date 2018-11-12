Irina Shayk Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Irina Shayk really heated things up Monday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini picture on Instagram from her latest V magazine spread.
The 32-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed for the shoot, wearing a stringy, black two-piece suit with knee-high black boots for the V116 issue taken by photographer Carin Backoff.
She simply captioned the post, “#V116 Out Now @vmagazine @carinbackoffphoto @annatrevelyan @teddycharles35 @hungvanngo @alikavoussi.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing pictures from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that she’s shared that really stood out, including a fun clip of her rocking a bright yellow bikini with matching sunglasses.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, her stunning appearances and photo shoots for the annual swimsuit issue that are definitely can’t miss.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram