Irina Shayk Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

Irina Shayk really heated things up Monday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini picture on Instagram from her latest V magazine spread.

The 32-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed for the shoot, wearing a stringy, black two-piece suit with knee-high black boots for the V116 issue taken by photographer Carin Backoff.

She simply captioned the post, “#V116 Out Now @vmagazine @carinbackoffphoto @annatrevelyan @teddycharles35 @hungvanngo @alikavoussi.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Nov 12, 2018 at 6:57am PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing pictures from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that she’s shared that really stood out, including a fun clip of her rocking a bright yellow bikini with matching sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Sep 25, 2018 at 7:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Sep 2, 2018 at 2:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jul 31, 2018 at 6:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on May 12, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

Not to mention, her stunning appearances and photo shoots for the annual swimsuit issue that are definitely can’t miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:09am PST